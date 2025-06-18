

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Gerresheimer AG (GRRMF.PK), a manufacturer of packaging products for medications and drug delivery devices, responded to media reports that KPS Capital Partners will not partner with Warburg Pincus for a potential public take-over offer for Gerresheimer AG.



Upon inquiry, KPS confirmed that discussions with Warburg Pincus are still ongoing. The talks remain open-ended, and it is unclear if or when a formal takeover offer will happen.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News