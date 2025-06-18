

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pioneer Acquisition I Corp (PACHU) announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 22.00 million units at $10.00 per unit.



The company expects that the units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market and trade under the ticker symbol PACHU beginning June 18, 2025.



According to the company, each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols PACH and PACHW, respectively.



The underwriter has been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.30 million units offered by the Company to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on June 20, 2025.



The company is a blank check company incorporated as an exempted company under the laws of the Cayman Islands, which will seek to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.



Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. acted as the sole book-running manager of the offering. Odeon Capital Group LLC acted as co-manager of the offering.



Winston & Strawn LLP is serving as legal counsel to the Company. Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP is serving as legal counsel to Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.



