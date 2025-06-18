

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Caris Life Sciences (Caris) announced that it has priced its initial public offering of about 23.53 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $21.00 per share. Initially, the initial public offering was expected to be priced between $16.00 and $18.00 per share.



In addition, Caris has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.53 million shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 18, 2025, under the ticker symbol 'CAI.' The offering is expected to close on June 20, 2025.



BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Citigroup is also acting as a book-running manager for the offering. TD Cowen, Evercore ISI and Guggenheim Securities are acting as additional book-running managers for the offering. BTIG and Wolfe | Nomura Alliance are acting as co-managers for the offering.



