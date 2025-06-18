In the climate transition, researchers are not only looking at alternative energies such as solar, wind, and water but also increasingly back toward nuclear power. While the EU is only cautiously expanding its nuclear capacity, the outlook in North America, China, and India is far more aggressive. A total of 440 reactors are online worldwide, 113 of them in North America alone, and approximately 80 new plants are in the planning stage. US President Donald Trump makes no secret of his love for nuclear energy. For the current legislative term, he has announced a wave of new approvals aimed at significantly strengthening America's nuclear base. In light of the energy transition, resourceful companies are setting out to combine the advantages of nuclear power with the benefits of hydrogen. Canadian technology company First Hydrogen (EUR 0.51 | WKN: A3C40W | ISIN: CA32057N1042) aims to launch small modular reactors known as SMRs. One of the key goals is local green hydrogen production. A potential game-changer is on the horizon!

