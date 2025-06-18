

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - ZTO Express (ZTO), a leading Chinese express delivery firm, announced that all resolutions proposed at its annual general meeting in Hong Kong were approved.



These include the acceptance of the 2024 audited financials, reappointment of directors, Mr. Meisong Lai, Mr. Jilei Wang, Ms. Fang Xie, and Ms. Di Xu, and the authorization for the board to set director remuneration.



Shareholders also reappointed Deloitte as the company's auditor for 2025 and approved general mandates authorizing the board to issue up to 20 percent and repurchase up to 10 percent of outstanding Class A shares.



Tuesday, ZTO closed at $17.22, down 2.71%, and in after-hours trading, it edged up to $17.24, gaining 0.12% on the NYSE.



