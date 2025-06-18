EQS-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Forecast
Ad-hoc release, 18 June 2025
Airbus to present new dividend policy and reaffirm cash conversion target during business update on 18 June 2025
Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) will hold a Business Update for investors and analysts on Wednesday, 18 June 2025 in Paris.
During the event, the Airbus CEO and members of the top management will discuss the Company's strategy and financial perspectives. They will also provide an update on the commercial aircraft, helicopters, and defence and space businesses.
Airbus will reaffirm its commitment to profitable growth and its cash conversion target of around 1 over a 5-year horizon.
The Company will strengthen its commitment to increasing shareholder returns, targeting sustainable growth in the dividend and extending the upper range of the dividend payout ratio to 30-50% from the current payout ratio of 30-40%.
The Company will state that its 2025 guidance remains unchanged.
With its diversified portfolio of products and solutions, Airbus is well positioned to capture future business opportunities, delivering on commitments for long-term growth and sustainable value creation.
The Business Update is scheduled to start at 08:00 CEST (Paris time) and will be webcast live via a dedicated event page on the Airbus website:
https://www.airbus.com/en/business-update-2025
Presentations and other related documents will also be made available on the website.
