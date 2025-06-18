

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The pound fell to nearly a 2-month low of 0.8560 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 0.8551.



Against the Swiss franc, the U.S. dollar and the yen, the pound dropped to 1.0967, 1.3427 and 194.93 from recent highs of 1.0976, 1.3447 and 195.35, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.87 against the euro, 1.06 against the franc, 1.32 against the greenback and 192.00 against the yen.



