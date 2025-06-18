

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices from the UK and the euro area are the top economic news due on Wednesday.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer prices for May. Inflation is forecast to ease to 3.3 percent in May from 3.5 percent in April.



At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is scheduled to issue euro area current account data for April. The current account surplus totalled EUR 50.9 billion in March.



At 4.30 am ET, UK house price data is due. Economists expect house prices to grow 5.6 percent year-on-year in April, following a 6.4 percent rise in March.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to publish euro area final inflation figures for May. The flash estimate showed that inflation softened to 1.9 percent from 2.2 percent in April. The statistical office is expected to confirm the preliminary estimate.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



