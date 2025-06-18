Regulatory News:

PHAXIAM Therapeutics (Euronext: PHXM FR001400K4B1), hereinafter referred to as "the Company" or "PHAXIAM," a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative treatments for resistant bacterial infections, asked Euronext to suspend trading of its shares listed on the Euronext Paris market starting today, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, before the market opens.

Trading in PHAXIAM shares (FR001400K4B1) will remain suspended until the completion of the delisting procedure for PHAXIAM shares, which will take place shortly, following a request made to Euronext.

As previously announced, no reimbursement will be made to shareholders.

About PHAXIAM Therapeutics

PHAXIAM is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for resistant bacterial infections, which are responsible for many serious infections. The company is building on an innovative approach based on the use of phages, natural bacteria-killing viruses. PHAXIAM is developing a portfolio of phages targeting 3 of the most resistant and dangerous bacteria, which together account for more than two-thirds of resistant hospital-acquired infections: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

PHAXIAM is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR001400K4B1, ticker: PHXM). PHAXIAM is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma Bio, CAC Mid Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes.

