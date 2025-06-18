Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

June 18

18 June 2025

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

(the "Company")

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

The Company announces that Alastair Laing (Chief Executive Officer) and Emma Moriarty (Portfolio Manager) of CG Asset Management Limited, the Company's Investment Manager, will present CG Asset Management's Quarterly Update for Q2 2025, which will include an update on the Company, live via Investor Meet Company on 8 July 2025 at 10:30 a.m. BST.

The second quarter of 2025 has brought continued market volatility alongside emerging areas of opportunity. In this session, Alastair and Emma will share key insights into our recent performance and discuss how macroeconomic developments are shaping our outlook for the remainder of the year.

Following the presentation, there will be a dedicated Q&A session, giving you the opportunity to ask questions and engage directly with our speakers.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 7 July 2025, 09:00 a.m. BST, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet CG Asset Management via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/cg-asset-management/register-investor

Investors who already follow CG Asset Management on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Contact details:

CG Asset Management

Investment Manager

IR@CGAsset.com

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary