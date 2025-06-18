Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Director Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 18
18 June 2025
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.
(the "Company")
Director Declaration
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R, the Company acknowledges that Wendy Colquhoun, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc, with effect from 1 July 2025.
For further information please contact:
Frostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary
Alison Vincent
0203 709 2481
company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com
