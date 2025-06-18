Anzeige
WKN: 885287 | ISIN: GB0001738615 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
18.06.2025 11:00 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 18

18 June 2025

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

(the "Company")

Director Declaration

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R, the Company acknowledges that Wendy Colquhoun, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc, with effect from 1 July 2025.

For further information please contact:

Frostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary
Alison Vincent
0203 709 2481

company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


