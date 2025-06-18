Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 18

18 June 2025

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

(the "Company")

Director Declaration

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R, the Company acknowledges that Wendy Colquhoun, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc, with effect from 1 July 2025.

For further information please contact:

Frostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary

Alison Vincent

0203 709 2481