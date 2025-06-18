

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The yen rose to a 5-day high of 194.78 against the pound, from yesterday's closing value of 195.24.



Against the Swiss franc and the Canadian dollar, the yen advanced to 2-day highs of 177.50 and 106.06 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 177.97 and 106.24, respectively.



The yen edged up to 166.71 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 166.93.



Moving from an early 1-week low of 145.44 against the U.S. dollar, the yen edged up to 144.90.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 192.00 against the pound, 174.00 against the franc, 104.00 against the loonie, 163.00 against the euro and 143.00 against the greenback.



