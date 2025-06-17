WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), The Enterprise Transformation Company, announced that shareholders approved an increase in authorized shares at today's annual shareholder meeting to enable a two-for-one stock split to make the stock more accessible to a broader base of investors and employees. The two-for-one stock split will be issued after the close of business on June 20, 2025, and trading will begin on a split-adjusted basis on June 23, 2025.Following the split, Pega's Q3 dividend for the third quarter of 2025 will be $0.03 per share post-split, or the equivalent of $0.06 per share pre-split, and will be paid on July 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of July 1, 2025.About PegaPega is The Enterprise Transformation CompanyTM that helps organizations Build for Change with enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation. Many of the world's most influential businesses rely on our platform to solve their most pressing challenges, from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pega (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com.All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.ContactsPress Contact:Lisa PintchmanVP, Corporate CommunicationsLisaPintchman.Rogers@pega.com(617) 866-6022 Twitter: @pegaInvestor Contact:Peter WelburnVP, Corporate Development & Investor RelationsPegaInvestorRelations@pega.com(617) 498-8968

