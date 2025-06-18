Original-Research: H2APEX Group SCA - von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH



18.06.2025 / 09:56 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Research, übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



Einstufung von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH zu H2APEX Group SCA Unternehmen: H2APEX Group SCA ISIN: LU0472835155 Anlass der Studie: Update Empfehlung: Buy seit: 18.06.2025 Kursziel: 3,70 Euro Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate Letzte Ratingänderung: - Analyst: Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu H2APEX Group SCA (ISIN: LU0472835155) veröffentlicht. Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 8,00 auf EUR 3,70.



Zusammenfassung:

H2APEX hat ihren Jahresbericht und die Q1-Zahlen veröffentlicht. Im Jahr 2024 gelang dem Unternehmen fast eine Verdoppelung des Umsatzes auf knapp €30 Mio., allerdings erhöhte sich der operative Verlust auf €-25,6 Mio. nach €-22,2 Mio. im Vorjahr. Die Umsätze wurden im Wesentlichen im Projektgeschäft generiert. Aufgrund fehlender neuer Aufträge zum Bau von Wasserstoffinfrastrukturen geht H2APEX für 2025 nur von einem Umsatzvolumen von €6 Mio. bis €8 Mio. aus. Verzögerungen bei den finalen Investitionsentscheidungen für viele Wasserstoffinfrastrukturprojekte sind der wesentliche Grund dafür. Die geringere Umsatzguidance spiegelte sich bereits in dem um 80% J/J zurückgegangenen Q1-Umsatz von €2,1 Mio. wider. Nach dem Erwerb des Wasserstoffprojekts von HH2E in Lubmin in Q1 verfügt H2APEX nunmehr über zwei Projekte an diesem für die Produktion von grünem Wasserstoff ideal geeigneten Standort an der Ostsee. Die Entwicklung, Finanzierung und der Bau dieser beiden Projekte ist der Kern der Unternehmensstrategie in den nächsten Jahren. Mittel- und langfristig plant H2APEX, sich als Produzent von grünem Wasserstoff zu positionieren und in diesem Bereich den wesentlichen Teil ihrer Umsätze und Erträge zu generieren. Um trotz der zu erwartenden Mittelabflüsse im laufenden Jahr und darüber hinaus solvent zu bleiben, hat H2APEX mit ihrem Aktionär Active Ownership einen Darlehensvertrag über €20 Mio. abgeschlossen und zusätzlich eine Patronatserklärung eines Investors der Atlan Gruppe über weitere €15 Mio. erhalten. Darüber hinaus plant H2APEX im Sommer 2025 eine Kapitalerhöhung mit einem angestrebten Bruttoemissionserlös von €30 Mio. Die KE wird voraussichtlich auch die Wandlung des o. g. Darlehens umfassen. Wir haben unsere Schätzungen für 2025E und die Folgejahre deutlich gesenkt, um das schwächere Projektgeschäft und die Verzögerungen in der Speicherproduktion abzubilden. Ab 2029E rechnen wir mit Erträgen aus den großen neuen Wasserstoffproduktionsstätten. Ein aktualisiertes DCF-Modell ergibt ein neues Kursziel von €3,70 (bisher: €8,00). Wir bestätigen unsere Kaufempfehlung. Kurspotenzial: >90%.





First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on H2APEX Group SCA (ISIN: LU0472835155). Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal reiterated his BUY rating and decreased the price target from EUR 8.00 to EUR 3.70.



Abstract:

H2APEX has published its annual report and Q1 figures. In 2024, the company almost doubled revenue to just under €30m, but the operating loss increased to €-25.6m after €-22.2m in the previous year. Sales were mainly generated in the project business. Due to a lack of new orders for the construction of hydrogen infrastructure, H2APEX is guiding towards 2025 revenue of only €6m to €8m. Delays in the final investment decisions for many hydrogen infrastructure projects are the main reason for this. Lower revenue was already visible in the 80% y/y decline in Q1 to €2.1m. Following the acquisition of HH2E's hydrogen project in Lubmin in Q1, H2APEX now has two projects at this site at the Baltic Sea, which is ideally suited for the production of green hydrogen. The development, financing and construction of these two projects will form the core of the company's strategy over the next few years. In the medium and long term, H2APEX plans to position itself as a producer of green hydrogen and to generate the majority of its sales and earnings in this area. In order to remain solvent despite the expected cash outflows in the current year and beyond, H2APEX has concluded a loan agreement for €20m with its shareholder Active Ownership and has also received a letter of comfort from an Atlan Group investor for a further €15m. In addition, H2APEX is planning a capital increase in summer 2025 with targeted gross proceeds of €30m. The capital raise is expected to include the conversion of the above-mentioned loan. We have significantly lowered our forecasts for 2025E and the following years to reflect the weaker project business and the delays in storage production. From 2029E onwards, we expect earnings from the large new hydrogen production sites. An updated DCF model yields a new price target of €3.70 (previously: €8.00). We confirm our Buy recommendation. Upside: >90%.



Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32868.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen:

Kontakt für Rückfragen

First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Herr Gaurav Tiwari

Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686

web: www.firstberlin.com

E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com



Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com

