

Slovakia's EU measure of inflation accelerated in May to the highest level in nearly one-and-a-half years, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.



The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 4.3 percent year-on-year in May, faster than the 3.9 percent increase in April.



Further, this was the highest inflation rate since January 2024, when prices had risen 4.4 percent.



Transport charges showed a rebound of 0.1 percent after falling 1.6 percent in April. The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages quickened to 3.9 percent from 3.6 percent. Housing and utility costs were 3.3 percent more expensive in May compared to 3.1 percent a month ago.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP increased 0.5 percent in May versus a 0.1 percent gain in the prior month.



