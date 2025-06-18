Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Appointment of New Director

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 18

18 June 2025

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Appointment of New Director

The Board of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Wendy Colquhoun as an independent, non-executive Director of the Company, with effect from Tuesday, 1 July 2025.

A former senior corporate partner at international law firm CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP where she specialised in financial services, Ms Colquhoun is a non-executive Director and the Senior Independent Director of Capital Gearing Trust plc, a non-executive Director and the Senior Independent Director of Schroder UK Mid-Cap Fund plc and a non-executive Director and the Senior Independent Director of Murray International Trust plc.

She was formerly a non-executive Director and Chair of Henderson Opportunities Trust plc and also a non-executive Director of Scottish Financial Enterprise.

On appointment, Wendy will be a member of the Company's Audit & Risk Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Management Engagement & Remuneration Committee.

The Chairman of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc, Richard Wyatt, commented:

"My fellow Directors and I are delighted to welcome Wendy to the Board. As someone who has over 25 years of experience in providing advice to investment trusts, we are very pleased to have someone with such a breadth of knowledge of the investment trust sector joining us as a Director."

Ms Colquhoun's appointment will be proposed to shareholders for election at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in May 2026.

Ms Colquhoun currently holds no ordinary shares in the Company.

There is no further information to be disclosed under UK Listing Rule 9.6.13R(2) to (6).

- ENDS-

For further information please contact: