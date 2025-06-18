Swiss bank leads new funding round; joined by existing investors Citi and NatWest

Icon Solutions, the UK fintech enabling banks globally to design and implement state-of-the-art payment systems, has today announced a new equity investment from UBS. Icon has also secured additional funding from existing investors Citi and NatWest.

Pieter Brouwer, Head of Group Operations and Technology Office (GOTO) for Personal Corporate Banking and GWM Switzerland International, at UBS comments: "Icon, an important partner of UBS, plays a crucial role in modernizing payment platforms with innovative infrastructure solutions." Brouwer adds: "This investment reinforces our partnership with Icon and confirms our commitment to deliver faster to market, future-ready payment solutions for our clients. The collaboration helps us drive innovation at scale and enhances our capabilities for seamless instant payments and advanced transaction processing."

UBS will join existing investors Citi and NatWest who are using the Icon Payments Framework (IPF) to accelerate their respective payments modernization programs and deliver more value for customers in shaping the strategic direction and ongoing development of IPF.

Tom Kelleher, Co-Founder and Director of Icon Solutions, comments: "This investment round is further endorsement of our founding belief that banks should be empowered to lead their own payments transformation. With IPF now internationally proven and increasingly adopted by major financial institutions, we look forward to continuing our close partnerships with Citi, NatWest and UBS to build on this global momentum and deliver truly innovative and ground-breaking payments solutions."

IPF is a payment development framework that gives banks the technology and processes to independently accelerate the transformation of their own payment infrastructure, allowing them to build, test and deploy payment processing solutions much faster, while staying in total control of timelines and costs.

About Icon Solutions

Icon Solutions is a fintech company that has been designing and implementing state-of-the-art payments systems since 2009.

Our core product the Icon Payments Framework (IPF) is an internationally proven payments development framework that is trusted by Tier 1 banks across the globe such as Citi, NatWest, UBS and BNP Paribas.

IPF gives banks the technology and processes to independently accelerate the transformation of their payments infrastructure, allowing them to build, test and deploy payments processing solutions much faster, while staying in total control of timelines and costs.

About UBS

UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 6.1 trillion dollars of invested assets as per fourth quarter 2024. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

