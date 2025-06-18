

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia Corp. (NOK), on Wednesday announced the launch of Autonomous Networks Fabric, the first suite of telco-trained AI models with integrated security and AI apps to help speed up network automation.



The company said that the Autonomous Networks Fabric unifies observability, analytics, security, and automation across all domains, thus allowing networks to act as adaptive systems across any vendor or architecture.



According to the Finnish telecommunications company the platform will bring to customers unified data management, 360-degree observability, and explainable AI, enabling operators to scale automation, reduce complexity, cut costs, and rapidly test and adopt innovations.



Nokia Corp. noted that as part of an expanded partnership with Google Cloud, the Autonomous Network Fabric will be available as a SaaS offering on Google Cloud, on-prem via Google Distributed Cloud, and in hybrid environments.



It will also make use of Google's Vertex AI and BigQuery to deliver real-time monitoring, anomaly detection, zero-touch remediation, elastic scaling, and cloud-based disaster recovery, the company added.



