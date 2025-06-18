Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - Kodiak Copper Corp. (TSXV: KDK) (OTCQB: KDKCF) (FSE: 5DD1) (the "Company" or "Kodiak") today reports that the Company has commenced its fully-funded 2025 exploration program at its 100% owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in southern British Columbia. The program will include drilling to support resource definition, and field investigations to further assess known mineralized zones as well as priority exploration targets.

Highlights

Kodiak is drilling approximately 5,500 metres on three mineralized zones, West, Adit and South (Figures 1 & 2). A total of 39 drill holes are proposed.

Drilling is designed to support the resource estimation on these three mineralized zones, which will be completed in the fall, following receipt of assay results. Together with the soon-to-be-released resource estimate for the first four mineralized zones Gate, Ketchan, Man and Dillard, this will complete the initial resource estimate for the MPD project.

The drilling will be conducted using one diamond drill rig and one reverse circulation rig and will include the twinning of select historical drill holes as well as improving coverage in areas with lower drill density.

The 2025 program also includes geologic mapping and prospecting around the resource zones to prioritize areas for further infill and step-out drilling and support modelling.

Fieldwork will also evaluate select new target areas, including new VRIFY Areas of Interest and priority targets generated by Kodiak's 2024 exploration program. Figure 2

Claudia Tornquist, President and CEO of Kodiak said, "We are pleased to kick off this year's exploration program at MPD with an initial focus on the drilling required to support our maiden resource estimate. Additional field work in anticipation of the next round of drilling will prioritize targets that hold the potential to extend known mineralized zones as well as discover new ones. As we work toward our initial resource estimate -a key milestone and value catalyst for our company- we are well positioned to create exceptional value for our shareholders, in a copper market increasingly defined by looming supply shortages and the urgent need for new discoveries."

Figure 1: 2025 Resource Drilling Map - MPD Project - Southern British Columbia.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3803/255928_kodiak-fig1.jpg

Fieldwork in 2025 will involve prospecting and geological mapping around known zones as well as new priority target areas, including new VRIFY Areas of Interest ("AOI") and anomalies identified by Kodiak's field program in 2024.

VRIFY AI has identified five new AOI's on the MPD Northwest claims which Kodiak acquired in 2024 (see news release September 16, 2024). Figures 2 & 3

One AOI is located adjacent to and could indicate an extension of the Ketchan zone, one of the zones which will be part of the initial resource estimate at MPD.

Four other AOIs are new priority areas associated with historically drilled mineralized target areas or mapped prospective geology.

The 3D-Induced Polarization ("3D-IP") survey conducted in 2024 identified several anomalies featuring large chargeability highs associated with a kilometre scale copper-in-soil anomaly at both the historically drilled Dillard East and Star target areas (see news release February 6, 2025) and will be further investigated through geological mapping and prospecting. Figures 2 & 4.

A high-resolution airborne LiDAR and orthophoto survey was flown over MPD earlier in June to assist with the geological mapping and interpretation of resource zones and support the evaluation of other targets.

Figure 2: Project Areas and Exploration Targets - MPD Project, Southern British Columbia.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3803/255928_fcd9755df4dab8c0_014full.jpg









Figure 3: VRIFY Areas of Interest for follow-up in 2025

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3803/255928_fcd9755df4dab8c0_015full.jpg



Figure 4: 3D-IP and Cu-in-soil anomalies for follow-up in 2025 - Dillard East/Star targets.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3803/255928_fcd9755df4dab8c0_016full.jpg

MPD is a large land package (344 square kilometres) located near several operating mines in the southern Quesnel Terrane, British Columbia's primary copper-gold producing belt. The project is located midway between the towns of Merritt and Princeton, with year-round accessibility and excellent infrastructure nearby.

Dave Skelton, P.Geo. (AB), Vice President Exploration and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved and verified the technical information used in this news release. The historic work referenced herein is believed to be from reliable sources using industry standards at the time, based on Kodiak's review of available documentation. However, the Company has not performed any exploration at Aspen Grove to date or independently validated all historic work, and the reader is cautioned about its accuracy.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Kodiak Copper Corp.

Claudia Tornquist

President & CEO

About Kodiak Copper Corp.

Kodiak is focused on its 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA that have been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits. The Company's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Terrane in south-central British Columbia, Canada, a mining district with producing mines and excellent infrastructure. MPD has all the hallmarks of a major, multi-centered porphyry district with the potential to become a world-class mine. Work to date has outlined multiple substantial mineralized zones across the property, including several zones with near-surface, high-grade mineralization. A maiden resource estimate for MPD is planned in 2025 and with known mineralized zones open to expansion and more target areas yet to be tested, Kodiak continues to systematically explore the project to build critical mass and make the next discovery. The Company also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine.



Kodiak's founder and Chairman is Chris Taylor who is well-known for his gold discovery success with Great Bear Resources. Kodiak is also part of Discovery Group led by John Robins, one of the most successful mining entrepreneurs in Canada.





Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement (Safe Harbor Statement): This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Company's exploration plans. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with conditions in the equity financing markets, and assumptions and risks regarding receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255928

SOURCE: Kodiak Copper Corp.