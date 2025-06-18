

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Weak sentiment prevails in crypto markets ahead of the Fed's interest rate decision and forward guidance due on Wednesday afternoon. The raging conflict between Israel and Iran also dampened sentiment.



Losses were limited by positive sentiment following the U.S. Senate passing the stablecoin Bill. The regulatory support for the crypto industry is expected to provide greater legitimacy for the asset class.



Overall crypto market capitalization has slipped 1.6 percent in the past 24 hours. It is currently at $3.25 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume has in the meanwhile decreased more than 8 percent overnight to $120 billion.



Bitcoin slipped 1.5 percent overnight to trade at $104,689. It is currently trading 7 percent below the all-time-high of $111,970 recorded on May 22. The original cryptocurrency traded between $106,256 and $103,396 during the past 24 hours.



Ethereum dropped 1.7 percent overnight and 8.6 percent in the past week to trade at $2,526. Losses in 2025 have increased to a little more than 24 percent. Ether's current trading price is 48 percent below its all-time-high. The 24-hour trading range was between $2,569 and $2,457.



4th ranked XRP dropped 3.1 percent during the past 24 hours as it changes hands at $2.14.



5th ranked BNB lost 1.4 percent whereas 6th ranked Solana declined 2.8 percent during the past 24 hours. 8th ranked TRON slipped 1.7 percent whereas 9th ranked Dogecoin erased 1.4 percent overnight. 10th ranked Cardano witnessed a price loss of 2.2 percent in the past 24 hours.



92nd ranked Aerodrome Finance (AERO) and 66th ranked Kaia (KAIA) topped gains with an overnight surge of more than 4 percent. AERO and KAIA are the only cryptocurrencies among the top 100 to trade with overnight gains of more than a percent.



75th ranked Story (IP) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of close to 13 percent.



Meanwhile, the CoinShares' Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report for the week ended June 13 showed inflows of $1.92 billion versus inflows of $224 million during the prior week.



According to the report, digital assets defied geopolitical tensions to record massive inflows resulting in record year-to-date inflows of $13.2 billion.



With the strong inflows, assets under management have risen to $179.1 billion. According to the report, Bitcoin topped flows by asset, iShares ETF topped flows by provider and United States topped flows by country during the past week.



Bitcoin-based products witnessed massive inflows of $1.33 billion. Ethereum-based products recorded inflows of $583 million followed by XRP-based products that recorded inflows of $11.8 million. Short Bitcoin products also witnessed inflows of close to $4 million. Multi-asset products however recorded outflows of more than $14 million.



Multi-asset products, Chainlink products and Short Bitcoin products continued to record negative flows on a year-to-date basis.



Close to 86 percent of the cumulative AUM of $179.1 billion is attributed to Bitcoin products that account for an AUM of $153.7 billion. Bitcoin's dominance of crypto market is much lower, at close to 64 percent.



AUM of Ethereum-based products stood at $14.9 billion. Multi-asset portfolios command assets under management of $6.81 billion. An AUM of $1.4 billion is attributed to Solana-based products. XRP-based products have AUM of $1.23 billion followed by Sui-based products with an AUM of $265 million.



The provider-wise analysis of flows inter alia shows inflows of $1.50 billion to iShares ETF. Bitwise Funds Trust recorded inflows of $98 million. Grayscale Investments recorded inflows of $82 million followed by Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund that witnessed inflows of $80 million. CoinShares XBT however recorded outflows of $17.2 billion.



iShares ETF tops with a cumulative AUM of $74.8 billion implying a share of 41.8 percent. Though outflows exceed $1.7 billion in 2025, Grayscale Investments still accounts for an AUM of $29.7 billion, which is 16.6 percent of the cumulative AUM of $179.1 billion. Fidelity commands an AUM of $20.5 billion followed by ARK 21Shares that has an AUM of $4.8 billion.



The top 3 viz iShares, Grayscale Investments and Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund account for more than 69.9 percent of the total AUM.



In addition to Grayscale Investments, Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund, Bitwise Funds Trust, CoinShares XBT, 21Shares and ARK 21Shares have recorded negative flows in the year-to-date period.



United States witnessed inflows of $1.92 billion. Germany saw inflows of $39.2 million followed by Switzerland that recorded inflows of $20.7 million. Canada recorded inflows of $12.1 million. Hong Kong recorded outflows of $56.8 million followed by Brazil that witnessed outflows of $8.5 million.



Of the cumulative AUM of $179.1 billion, $136.2 billion or 76 percent is in United States. Canada follows with an AUM of $6.2 billion whereas Germany accounts for an AUM of $6.0 billion. Switzerland accounts for an AUM of $5.8 billion followed by Sweden with an AUM of $3.5 billion.



Sweden, Switzerland and Hong Kong have recorded net outflows over the year-to-date period.



