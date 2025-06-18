

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - As Israel and Iran continued exchanging fire for the sixth day, President Donald Trump has called for Iran's 'Unconditional surrender.'



In a statement posted on his social media platform Truth Social Tuesday, he claimed 'complete and total control of the skies over Iran'. 'Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn't compare to American made, conceived, and manufactured 'stuff.' Nobody does it better than the good ol' USA.



'We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now,' he wrote, referring to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.



Trump added, 'Our patience is wearing thin'.



He concluded the post by saying, 'Unconditional surrender!'



CBS News reported quoting 'multiple sources familiar with the matter' that Trump is considering the possibility of the United States joining in Israel's attacks on Iran.



Khamenei retorted in a series of posts on X, vowing that Iran 'will never compromise with Zionists.'



'We will show the Zionists no mercy,' he added. Iran's spiritual and supreme leader declared, 'The battle begins.'



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News