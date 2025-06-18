

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's current account surplus decreased in April from the previous year, the Bank of Italy reported Wednesday.



The current account surplus dropped to EUR 359 million from EUR 1.4 billion last year.



The goods trade surplus shrank to EUR 3.24 billion from EUR 5.28 billion. At the same time, the shortfall in services trade lessened to EUR 577 million from EUR 782 million.



The primary income balance showed a deficit of EUR 1.24 billion, down from EUR 2.06 billion. The secondary income shortfall was EUR 1.06 billion versus EUR 1.03 billion last year.



The capital account balance turned to a surplus of EUR 115 million in April from a deficit of EUR 384 million in the previous year. At the same time, the financial account shortfall narrowed notably to EUR 1.16 billion versus a surplus of 3.76 billion.



In the twelve months ending in April, the current account surplus came in at EUR 22.9 billion, equivalent to 1.0 percent of GDP, compared to a surplus of EUR 16.5 billion in the corresponding period of 2024.



