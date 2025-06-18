Fineqia Appoints Psalion Group as Investment Advisor to Expand Crypto ETP Business

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / Fineqia International Inc. ("Fineqia") (CSE:FNQ)(OTC:FNQQF)(Frankfurt:FNQA), a digital asset and investment business, announces the appointment of Psalion Operations Limited , a digital asset management firm, as an investment advisor to its Liechtenstein-based subsidiary, Fineqia AG. The appointment reinforces Fineqia's commitment to developing structured, yield-oriented crypto Exchange-Traded Products (ETPs) for investors across Europe.

Psalion Operations Limited is a unit of the Psalion Group, a specialist blockchain investment firm developing and managing institutional-grade activities across the digital asset spectrum. Its capabilities span yield generation, asset structuring, and risk-managed exposure to decentralised finance protocols, as well as the operating of venture capital funds. With a focus on innovation and compliance, Psalion combines deep technical insight with disciplined investment processes to deliver robust, blockchain-native solutions for sophisticated investors.

"Psalion's proven ability to engineer sophisticated, yield-bearing crypto activities makes them an ideal partner for our next phase of growth," said Bundeep Singh Rangar, chief executive officer of Fineqia. "Their appointment strengthens our mission to provide compliant, forward-looking digital asset products that speak to the needs of today's investors."

"We are truly excited to work with Fineqia on various ETPs, in particular a potential Bitcoin ETP. In a truly complementary partnership, Fineqia brings its expertise in institutional-grade investment products, and Psalion brings its expertise in creating yield products," added Tim Enneking, managing partner of the Psalion Group.

The partnership is designed to accelerate the evolution of Fineqia's ETP offering, delivering products that bridge traditional financial structures with blockchain-driven innovation. By bringing Psalion's strategic insight and track record into the fold, Fineqia continues to bring regulated digital asset investment products in Europe.

Fineqia launched its inaugural crypto Exchange-Traded Note (ETN), the Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield ETN (Ticker: YADA; ISIN: LI1408648106), earlier this year. The partnership with Psalion marks a significant step in scaling its product roadmap, with a focus on high-performance ETPs that combine digital asset exposure with regulated DeFi-based yield activities.

The partnership agreement between The Psalion Group and Fineqia AG was signed on 16 April 2025. The terms of this agreement are confidential.

For more information about Fineqia and its products, please visit www.fineqia.com .

About Fineqia International Inc.

Publicly listed in Canada (CSE: FNQ) with quoted symbols on Nasdaq (OTC: FNQQF) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurt: FNQA), Fineqia provides investors with institutional grade exposure to opportunities from blockchain based Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Its European subsidiary is an issuer of crypto asset backed Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) such as the Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield ETN (Ticker: YADA; ISIN: LI1408648106). Fineqia has investments in businesses tokenizing Real-World Assets (RWAs), dApps, DeFi and blockchain protocols. More info at www.fineqia.com, x.com/FineqiaPlatform, linkedin.com/company/fineqia/, medium.com/@Fineqia, and @fineqia.bsky.social.

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) Information Webinars:

Exploring the differences between Bitcoin and Cardano Making Cardano Accessible

About Fineqia AG

Fineqia AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fineqia International, set up to pursue business on the European continent. Fineqia AG, based in Liechtenstein, received approval of its base prospectus by the country's Financial Market Authority (FMA) to offer Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) collateralized by digital assets. Its base prospectus complies with the European Union's (EU) passport directive and enables its ETPs to be distributed across the EU's single market.

About the Psalion Group

The Psalion Group is a global group of companies operating in two primary business lines: generating yield on digital and traditional assets and currencies and operating venture capital funds in the blockchain and digital asset space. The Group was founded in 2020. It has offices in Paris, Singapore and San Diego.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Warren Sergeant, Chief Financial Officer

E. warren.sergeant@fineqia.com

T. +44 78187 11024

Aayushi Jain, Marketing Manager

E. pr@fineqia.com

T. +44 78778 60812

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information (as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws) ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Fineqia (the "Company") believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the failure to obtain sufficient financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

DISCLAIMER:

Crypto assets are unregulated investment products prone to sudden and substantial value fluctuations, presenting a high risk of total loss of the invested capital. As the underlying components of the Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield ETN (Ticker: YADA; ISIN: LI1408648106) are unregulated, investors are unlikely to have access to regulatory protections or investor compensation schemes. If you are unsure whether these assets are suitable for your individual circumstances, it is highly recommended to obtain independent financial and legal advice.

SOURCE: Fineqia

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/fineqia-appoints-psalion-group-as-investment-advisor-to-expand-crypto-1040418