BioLargo, Inc: Independent Evaluation Confirms Breakthrough Performance of BioLargo's Cellinity Battery Technology for Grid-Scale Energy Storage

WESTMINSTER, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), a company that creates and commercializes sustainable technologies to solve tough environmental and cleantech challenges, announced that a third-party evaluation has confirmed key advantages for its Cellinity battery technology's use in grid-scale battery energy storage applications.

The evaluation was conducted by U.S. BESS Corporation (www.usbesscorp.com), an expert provider of advanced energy storage solutions for critical infrastructure applications spanning utilities, defense, microgrids, and heavy industry.

U.S. BESS senior technical staff performed an examination of Cellinity's design and assembly protocols, inspection of testing infrastructure, review of data from test results, and an assessment of methodologies used for performance characterization, concluding that the following performance characteristics exclusive of any auxiliary systems are supported by their observations and are reasonably representative of the current Cellinity cell's demonstrated behavior:

Open circuit voltage: > 4.2 V

Operating temperature range: from 120°C to 250°C

Energy density: > 500 Wh/kg (calculated based on active material)

Power density: > 500 mW/cm 3 (maximum observed value of 1579 W/kg at 230°C)

Charge capacity: Cell can be charged to 100% of theoretical capacity

Charge/discharge efficiency: ~100%

Energy efficiency: 95% at 230°C; 87% at 120°C

Self-discharge: No measurable self-discharge observed over test durations

Thermal cycling durability: Performance unaffected after repeated cycling

U.S. BESS Corp further concluded that it is reasonable to claim that a) the cell would not experience any thermal runaway, b) materials of construction are commonly available and can be domestically sourced, c) the cell does not contain any rare earth elements, and d) cell components are fully recyclable.

A Market Ready for Disruption

The global demand for grid-scale energy storage is rapidly growing to meet the rising loads driven by artificial intelligence, decarbonization mandates, and accelerated adoption of renewables. In 2024 alone, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (www.eia.gov) reported a 66% increase in U.S. battery energy storage capacity. While lithium-ion batteries currently dominate the market, they present known challenges: fire risks from thermal runaway, efficiency losses over time, and sourcing constraints related to rare and critical minerals.

BioLargo's Cellinity battery technology (www.biolargoenergy.com) overcomes these limitations by leveraging novel materials and architecture to deliver both exceptional thermal performance and operational efficiencywithout relying on rare earth elements.

Validation Supports Commercial Pathway

The U.S. BESS report concludes: "Based on our inspection and the evidence provided, U.S. BESS finds that the Cellinity Cell demonstrates a sufficient performance profile, with strong indications of high thermal stability, efficiency, energy and power density, and material sustainability, to suggest further investment in testing and commercialization. These attributes position this technology as a potential solution for critical gaps in grid-scale energy storage markets."

Randall Moore, Chief Technology Officer at BioLargo Energy Technologies, Inc., commented, "Our work to scale up the cell design, refine manufacturing techniques, and integrate cells into a functional module for commercial scale testing is underway."

CEO, Dennis P. Calvert commented, "We do not know of any long duration energy storage technology that can match Cellinity's technical claims for cost effective performance and safety. This third-party evaluation is an important piece of the puzzle for our business plan to bring Cellinity to the world through manufacturing joint ventures. We have several of these in development with potential partners and look forward to sharing more intel about those soon."

About U.S. BESS Corp

U.S. BESS Corp is a U.S.-based company that provides energy storage solutions for a wide range of applications, including utilities, industrial needs, microgrids and defense. With decades of combined experience in battery engineering, microgrid deployment, system-level integration, and manufacturing, the company's leadership team is uniquely qualified in the battery energy storage system industry. U.S. BESS is creating the most advanced and secure battery management system and building the largest domestic battery supply in the USA.

U.S. BESS Corp Contact Information

Mark Hagedorn

CEO, U.S. BESS Corp.

503-720-9569

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy-efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

BioLargo Contact Information

Dennis P. Calvert

President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.

888-400-2863

