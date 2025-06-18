Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) ("Cybeats" or the "Company"), a leading provider of software supply-chain security, commends the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity's (ENISA) formal adoption of the EU Cyber-Crisis Management Blueprint (the "Blueprint"). The formal adoption, which includes mandatory SBOM data exchange across national borders, represents a seismic shift in global software supply chain security. For Cybeats, it opens a unified, operationally enforced market for its platform across 27 countries.1

This new Blueprint contains a continent-wide framework that requires Member States to exchange security incident data via machine-readable artefacts, most notably Software Bills of Materials ("SBOMs"), during all stages of a cyber-incident lifecycle.

"Europe is transforming SBOM from a best practice into an enforceable legal requirement," said Justin Leger, CEO of Cybeats. "Regulatory agencies, national governments, and industry giants are all arriving at the same answer: SBOMs are essential. Cybeats is the solution designed specifically to turn that requirement into operational value."

The announcement follows DIGITALEUROPE's June 2025 cyber recommendations2, urging for the creation of a single reporting portal, and calling for mutual recognition of NIS2 audits across Member States, and proposing a 12-month transition before CRA essentials like SBOM generation become mandatory.3 The Blueprint adds the critical "operations layer" to the Cyber Resilience Act by specifying how SBOM data will flow between national authorities, ENISA and industry, accelerating coordinated responses to supply-chain attacks.

SBOMs are becoming unavoidable across the EU, with regulations like CRA, NIS2, and the new Blueprint mandating them as digital compliance proof in procurement by 2026-27. However, SBOMs are more than compliance checkboxes: the Blueprint repositions them as real-time data tools for security response, boosting demand for continuous analytics platforms like Cybeats. Meanwhile, Digital Europe's proposed self-assessment and single EU portal make early compliance easier, accelerating adoption by thousands of smaller suppliers.

Cybeats SBOM Studio addresses Europe's new SBOM rules via:

Supports SPDX, CycloneDX 1.5+, and VEX formats for EU compliance.

Automated APIs for SBOM and vulnerability submission to future ENISA portals.

Aligns with CRA, NIS2, and Blueprint operational workflows.

The Company announces that Chris Malkhassian has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company, effective May 22, 2025. The Company thanks Mr. Malkhassian for his contributions, and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

The Company intends to issue 181,048 common shares in a debt settlement of $22,631, at a deemed price of $0.125 per share.

About Cybeats Technologies Corp.

Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) is a cybersecurity company providing Software Bill of Material (SBOM) management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Cybeats platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency, increase revenue, and align organizations with current and future regulations. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: https://cybeats.com

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Company's expectations with respect to the use of proceeds and the use of the available funds following completion of the Offering, and the completion of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the products described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Company filings are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

1 consilium.europa.eu industrialcyber.co

2 cdn.digitaleurope.org

3 cdn.digitaleurope.org

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255938

SOURCE: Cybeats Technologies Corp.