

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The DAX benchmark that tracks the performance of the 40 largest companies listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is trading in the overnight red zone amidst war clouds intensifying in the Middle East.



The DAX which shed close to a percent on Tuesday extended losses with a decline of close to half a percent on Wednesday.



The index is currently trading 0.50 percent lower at 23,337.27, versus the previous close of 23,455.47. The day's trading ranged between a high of 23,331.33 and a low of 23,506.56.



In the 40-scrip index, only 9 scrips are trading in the overnight green zone.



MTU Aero Engines topped with overnight gains of 2.1 percent. Airbus also rallied close to 2 percent.



Fresenius Medical Care topped losses with a decline of 4.3 percent. Infineon Technologies, Fresenius and Merck have all declined more than 2 percent.



With the six-currency Dollar Index slipping 0.17 percent to trade at 98.66, the EUR/USD pair has rallied 0.16 percent. It is currently at 1.1504 after ranging between 1.1524 and 1.1475. The EUR/GBP pair has edged up 0.01 percent to 0.8552. The EUR/JPY pair has slipped 0.10 percent to 166.60.



Amidst a global easing in bond yields, ten-year German bond yields have decreased 0.79 percent overnight to 2.5140 percent. The yield which was at 2.5340 percent at the previous close ranged between 2.5480 percent and 2.5130 percent in the day's trading.



