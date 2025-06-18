Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update, further to its news releases dated November 4, 2024, March 6, 2025 and May 8, 2025 (the "News Releases"), on its previously announced earn-in and joint venture agreement dated April 25, 2025 with Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. ("Sumitomo") pursuant to which the Company granted to Sumitomo the right to earn up to an 80% interest in the Company's Beaver-Lynx project in south-central British Columbia (the "Transaction").

On May 13, 2025, the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") provided its conditional approval of the Transaction. The Transaction is subject to the final approval of the TSXV, which includes obtaining shareholder approval of the Transaction at the Company's annual general and special meeting on July 3, 2025.

For further details on the Transaction, readers are referred to the News Releases and the earn-in and joint venture agreement, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Further to the Company's May 22, 2025 news release, Inomin clarifies that it proposes to raise, through a non-brokered private placement of securities, up to total gross proceeds of $350,000 (the "Financing"). The Financing will be comprised of non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units") to be sold at a price of $0.035 per NFT Unit, per terms announced in the news release.

