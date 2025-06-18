Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier die interessanteste spekulative Chance im kommenden Rohstoff-Boom?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J3P9 | ISIN: FI0009014351 | Ticker-Symbol: O5O
Frankfurt
18.06.25 | 08:22
1,082 Euro
+1,69 % +0,018
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ORIOLA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORIOLA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0581,06614:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.06.2025 12:00 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oriola Corporation: Oriola signed EUR 70 million revolving credit facility

Oriola Corporation Stock Exchange Release 18 June 2025 at 1:00 p.m. EEST

Oriola signed EUR 70 million revolving credit facility

Oriola Corporation has entered into a EUR 70 million revolving credit facility with a syndicate of its three relationship banks on 18 June 2025. The facility has a tenor of three years with two one-year extension options subject to the lenders' approval. The purpose of this facility is to refinance the existing unsecured EUR 70 million revolving credit facility maturing in June 2026 and general corporate purposes of the group. With this facility, Oriola strengthens its long-term liquidity position.

The facility was coordinated by SEB and the Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners are Danske Bank, OP Corporate Bank and SEB (Facility Agent)

Further information:

Mats Danielsson, CFO
mats.danielsson@oriola.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.