Oriola Corporation: Oriola signed EUR 70 million revolving credit facility

Oriola Corporation Stock Exchange Release 18 June 2025 at 1:00 p.m. EEST

Oriola signed EUR 70 million revolving credit facility

Oriola Corporation has entered into a EUR 70 million revolving credit facility with a syndicate of its three relationship banks on 18 June 2025. The facility has a tenor of three years with two one-year extension options subject to the lenders' approval. The purpose of this facility is to refinance the existing unsecured EUR 70 million revolving credit facility maturing in June 2026 and general corporate purposes of the group. With this facility, Oriola strengthens its long-term liquidity position.

The facility was coordinated by SEB and the Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners are Danske Bank, OP Corporate Bank and SEB (Facility Agent)

