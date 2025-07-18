Oriola Corporation: Oriola Corporation's Half-Year Report January-June 2025

Oriola Corporation Stock Exchange Release 18 July 2025 at 8.30 a.m. EEST

Oriola Corporation's Half-Year Report January-June 2025

Strong partnerships drive Distribution growth and profitability

April-June 2025 financial highlights

Invoicing increased by 12.6 % to EUR 1,072.6 (952.2) million.

Net sales increased by 12.4% to EUR 493.9 (439.4) million.

Sales margin increased by 5.6% to EUR 42.2 (40.0) million.

Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 8.1 (8.0) million.

EBITDA was EUR 1.6 (8.6) million and included adjusting items of EUR -6.5 (0.5) million mainly related to the implementation cost of the ERP investment and to the sale of dose dispensing business in Sweden.

Profit for the period totalled EUR -5.6 (2.0) million and earnings per share were EUR -0.03 (0.01).

Free cash flow was EUR -4.2 (18.5) million.

The sale of Svensk dos AB to Apotekstjänst Sverige AB was completed on 1 April 2025.

January-June 2025 financial highlights

Invoicing increased by 11.4 % to EUR 2,072.8 (1,860.6) million.

Net sales increased by 15.5% to EUR 940.9 (814.6) million.

Sales margin increased by 4.8% to EUR 83.5 (79.7) million.

Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 15.6 (15.7) million.

EBITDA was EUR 7.5 (15.3) million and included adjusting items of EUR -8.1 (-0.4) million mainly related to the implementation cost of the ERP investment and to the sale of dose dispensing business in Sweden.

Profit for the period totalled EUR -11.0 (-0.3) million and earnings per share were EUR -0.06 (-0.00).

Free cash flow was EUR 20.8 (8.1) million.

Key figures 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change 2024 EUR million 4-6 4-6 % 1-6 1-6 % 1-12 Invoicing 1,072.6 952.2 12.6 2,072.8 1,860.6 11.4 3,771.8 Net sales 493.9 439.4 12.4 940.9 814.6 15.5 1,679.7 Sales margin 42.2 40.0 5.6 83.5 79.7 4.8 159.8 Adjusted EBITDA1 8.1 8.0 0.3 15.6 15.7 -0.7 33.4 EBITDA 1.6 8.6 -81.8 7.5 15.3 -50.8 27.2 Adjusted EBITDA % 1.6 1.8 1.7 1.9 2.0 EBITDA % 0.3 2.0 0.8 1.9 1.6 Profit for the period -5.6 2.0 -383.2 -11.0 -0.3 -3,239.9 -20.1 Earnings per share, EUR -0.03 0.01 -0.06 -0.00 -0.11 Net cash flow from operating activities -8.0 17.8 22.4 6.5 38.7 Free cash flow -4.2 18.5 20.8 8.1 43.4 Gearing, % -41.4 -8.1 -28.0 Equity ratio, % 12.5 17.2 15.4 Return on capital employed (ROCE), % -4.2 7.3 5.4

1 Adjusting items are specified in note Adjusting items on page 19.

In order to reflect the underlying business performance and to enhance comparability between financial periods, Oriola discloses certain performance measures of historical performance, financial position and cash flows, as permitted in the "Alternative performance measures" guidance issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). These measures should not be considered as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with the IFRS. The calculation methods of these measures are provided under Key financial indicators in this Interim Report.

Outlook for 2025

In 2025, the pharmaceutical distribution market is expected to continue to grow. Value growth is expected to be driven by high-value pharmaceuticals and products requiring advanced logistics. The uncertainty in the geopolitical environment remains, and the availability issues of certain pharmaceuticals are expected to continue.

Consumer confidence is expected to remain weak, which may have an impact on the wholesale market. Typically in economic uncertainty, consumers tend to shift purchases to low-price categories.

For 2025, Oriola expects the adjusted EBITDA to increase from the previous year (2024: EUR 33.4 million). The expectation of improved adjusted EBITDA is based on growing markets and strategy execution.

From the start of 2025, Oriola introduced adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) as a new alternative performance measure. EBITDA is widely used by management and investors when assessing the profitability of a company and cash flow generation.

CEO Katarina Gabrielson:

In the second quarter, net sales grew and sales margin improved, and the underlying distribution business remained strong. In the operating environment, we continue to see overall uncertainty which is reflected in continued weak consumer confidence. On the other hand, the overall pharmaceutical distribution market saw good growth.

In the second quarter, net sales grew by 12% to EUR 494 million, driven by both Distribution and Wholesale segments. Sales margin was EUR 42.2 (40.0) million, with improvement supported by the Distribution segment. The adjusted EBITDA was EUR 8.1 (8.0) million, including an increase in operational expenses from the comparison period. Operational expenses were higher due to an increase in personnel, temporary storage capacity and high peaks in orders. Freight costs were at the previous year's level despite higher volumes, reflecting a good development in the filling rate.

In the Distribution segment, net sales grew by 11% to EUR 398 million, supported by growing sales from existing portfolio, newly onboarded customers, service sales and market growth. Adjusted EBITDA increased to EUR 8.3 (6.1) million, driven by net sales growth, offsetting higher operating expenses. In the second quarter, we completed the onboarding of a new cross-market customer, supporting results for the rest of the year. The deregulation of the Finnish pharmacy market took a step forward with a new legislative proposal, indicating the width of the proposed changes in the first phase. We have been preparing for this in recent months, for instance by building our capabilities, such as creating a distribution model compliant with good distribution practice (GDP) for retail.

In the Wholesale segment, net sales grew by 18% to EUR 96 million. Growth was primarily driven by the wholesale business in Sweden, supported by good development in parallel import of weight-loss medicines. Overall sales growth in Finland remained modest. However, we achieved growth in sales to veterinarians, demonstrating our continued focus on customer centricity and our strong position in the animal health market. Adjusted EBITDA declined to EUR 2.1 (3.1) million. The fall in profitability was related to higher operating expenses due to planned increase in personnel and an unfavourable product mix due to parallel import. In the second quarter, the sale of seasonal products such as sun care and allergy products, and insect repellents, has been negatively impacted by the weather.

In advisory business, we continued to see positive development with double-digit growth in digital and data services, showing the need for high-quality market data to support customers in their decision-making. We also completed the integration of the recently acquired MedInfo in Denmark, which strengthens our Nordic footprint in medical information and patient support programmes.

We reached an important milestone with the approval of Oriola's science-based climate targets by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). These targets, including ambitious near-term goals and a commitment to reach net-zero emissions across our value chain by 2050, reflect our dedication to responsible business and long-term climate action.

In the joint venture company, Kronans Apotek, the result was burdened by high costs in the second quarter. The e-commerce reached high sales with growth of 44%, further improving the e-commerce footprint, while the brick-and mortar operation saw flat sales. The overall sales growth resulted in Kronans Apotek improving its market share at the end of the period compared with the end of the first quarter. As of 1 April 2025, Kronans Apotek is now merged into one legal entity and during the second quarter the roll-out of the common ERP was started.

Our strategic investment to renew Oriola's ERP (enterprise resource planning) and WMS (warehouse management systems) is progressing according to plan. The first deployment, which is planned for a part of the operations in Sweden, is scheduled towards the end of this year. Ahead of this we have started the testing phase.

I am pleased with our progress in the second quarter, particularly the continued net sales growth and sales margin improvement, but there is still room for improvement in our profitability. In the second half of the year, we will focus on driving sales growth, further strengthening our sales margin, and implementing measures to manage our cost base. We have already implemented efficiency improvements, which provide more stable operations, and we continue with strict cost control across the company.

I would like to extend my sincere thanks to everyone at Oriola for their achievements and continued commitment to deliver on our strategic goals.

Disclosure procedure

This stock exchange release is a summary of Oriola Corporation's Half-Year Report January-June 2025. The complete report is attached to this release in pdf format and is also available on Oriola's website at www.oriola.com.

Analyst and investor meeting at 10.00 a.m.

Oriola's CEO Katarina Gabrielson and CFO Mats Danielsson will present the report at a live webcast meeting today at 10.00 a.m. Join the meeting: https://oriola.events.inderes.com/q2-2025

Financial reporting in 2025

Oriola will publish the Interim Report January-September 2025 on 30 October 2025.

Further information:

Mats Danielsson

CFO

email: mats.danielsson@oriola.com

Mikael Wegmüller

VP, Communications and Sustainability

email: mikael.wegmuller@oriola.com

