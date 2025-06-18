Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - Magma Silver Corp. (TSXV: MGMA) (OTCQB: MAGMF) (FSE: BC21) (WKN: A411DV) ("Magma" or the "Company") is excited to share a significant update on its flagship Niñobamba silver-gold project (the "Project") located in the mineral-rich Ayacucho Department of Southeast Peru.

Highlights:

Property Payments Made: All payments to the Peruvian agencies have been made and all claims are in good standing until June 2026.

Full Project Control Secured : Magma controls all three contiguous zones-Niñobamba, Jormina, and Randypata-within the Project.

Drilling Planned for Q4 2025 : A diamond drilling campaign is planned at Jormina, supported by an existing surface access agreement and a drilling permit application.

Strong Historical Results : Previous exploration by Newmont and AngloGold revealed promising intercepts, including 72.3 m @ 1.19 g/t gold and 130 m @ 87 g/t silver.

Extensive Exploration Investment : Over US$10 million has already been invested by Newmont, AngloGold, and Bear Creek, including a pre-feasibility study by Newmont suggesting potential for a mid-sized mining operation.

Upcoming Exploration in Q3 2025: Planned activities include geophysical surveys, mapping, and channel sampling to define new high-grade drill targets at Niñobamba.

Magma holds a 100% option on the 4,100-hectare Niñobamba Project, which encompasses three high-potential mineralized zones: Niñobamba, Jormina, and Randypata. All three zones are under Magma's control, opening new avenues for exploration and development. A community surface access agreement is already in place for the Jormina and Ranypata zones, paving the way for an upcoming diamond drilling campaign at Jormina. The drilling permit has been applied for and is anticipated in Q3 2025.

The Jormina and Ranypata zones lie approximately 6.5 kilometers west of Niñobamba zone. Magma has secured an extensive exploration database from Newmont Mining Corp. ("Newmont"), including diamond drill logs, assay results, geophysical data, and metallurgical studies. Over US$10 million has been invested in exploration since 2002 by Newmont, AngloGold, Rio Silver and Bear Creek. Notably, Newmont alone contributed US$7 million to drilling and completed an internal pre-feasibility study highlighting the area's potential to support a mid-sized mining operation. The study also pointed to the possibility of a much larger discovery, with geological indicators suggesting proximity to a porphyry source (Newmont Internal Memo, 2012). Comparisons have also been drawn to Barrick's prolific Pierina gold mine, further underlining the Project's vast potential. (There is no guarantee Magma will achieve similar results.)

Historical exploration by Newmont (2009-2010) at Jormina included over 65 diamond drill holes totaling 4,377 metres. Highlight results include hole JOR-001, which intersected 72.3 metres grading 1.19 g/t gold from 53 metres depth. Additional drilling is needed to determine the full extent and geometry of the mineralization. Earlier, in 2002, AngloGold drilled the Niñobamba zone and reported standout intercepts including 87 g/t silver over 130 metres in DDH-2 and 54 g/t silver over 96 metres in DDH-4, starting near surface. The true widths of these intercepts remain to be confirmed.

A 2012 trenching program by Rio Silver at Niñobamba North uncovered new high-grade zones, with trench TR-01 returning 56 metres of 1.03 g/t gold and 98.9 g/t silver, and trench TR-04 yielding 21.77 metres of 1.32 g/t gold and 102.46 g/t silver. These findings demonstrate a strong gold component associated with high-sulfidation mineralization, warranting further study to better understand the zonation, alteration patterns, and widths.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3145/255874_b616da2884ca3a1f_002full.jpg

Looking ahead, Magma plans to initiate additional exploration activities in Q3 and Q4 2025. This includes Alpha IP geophysical surveys, detailed geological mapping, and channel sampling-with a focus on investigating the newly discovered high-grade gold zones at Niñobamba. These efforts aim to define compelling drill targets for upcoming campaigns. (Historical technical information from National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects technical report authored by James A. McRae P. Geo and dated January 21, 2025).

Qualified Person

Jeffrey Reeder, PGeo, a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has prepared, supervised the preparation or approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Magma Silver Corp.

Magma Silver Corp. is a natural resource company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal mining exploration projects. The Company's primary focus is on exploring and developing the advanced Niñobamba silver-gold project in the mining-friendly country of Peru.

SOURCE: Magma Silver Corp.