

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The Swiss franc fell to a 6-day low of 0.8180 against the U.S. dollar and a 5-day low of 177.19 against the yen, from early highs of 1.8154 and 178.02, respectively.



Against the euro and the pound, the franc edged down to 0.9414 and 1.1012 from early lows of 0.9380 and 1.0967, respectively.



If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.83 against the greenback, 174.00 against the yen, 0.95 against the euro and 1.12 against the pound.



