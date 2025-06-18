

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Despite attempting a rebound, the CAC 40 index that tracks the 40 largest French stocks based on the Euronext Paris has shed around half a percent in Wednesday's trading. Sentiment remained soured by the Middle East tensions as well concerns about the Fed's guidance on interest rates.



The CAC-40 is currently trading at 7,659.29, losing 0.32 percent from the previous close of 7,683.73. The day's trading has been between 7,710.14 and 7,650.88.



With caution gripping the market, only 10 scrips in the index are trading above the flatline.



Airbus rallied 1.9 percent followed by Safran that gained 1 percent.



Kering topped overnight losses with a decline of 3.7 percent.



Shares of Edenred, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Sanofi, all declined close to 2 percent.



With the Dollar Index shedding 0.14 percent and falling to 98.69, the EUR/USD pair has rallied 0.09 percent to 1.1496 percent. The pair ranged between 1.1524 and 1.1475. The EUR/GBP pair has edged down 0.01 percent to 0.8550. The EUR/JPY pair has declined 0.13 percent to 166.55.



In alignment with the global trend of easing bond yields, yields on France's ten-year bonds decreased 0.18 percent to 3.240 percent from the level of 3.246 percent at the previous close. Yields ranged between 3.270 percent and 3.230 percent.



