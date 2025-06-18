Winner's lead therapy targets Parkinson's disease; platform addresses 6,000+ genetic disorders

Neoclease gains access to Merck's technologies and expert support to scale its AI-designed gene-editing platform

Merck has awarded 40+ startups globally through the Advance Biotech Grant since 2014

Merck, a leading science and technology company, today announced Neoclease as the winner of the 2025 North American Advance Biotech Grant. The Boston-based biotech startup develops AI-designed gene editing therapies for Parkinson's disease.

"We're committed to empowering biotech innovators who are advancing transformative modalities like gene editing," said Sebastian Arana, Head of Process Solutions, Life Science business of Merck. "By combining Neoclease's AI-designed gene-editing platform with our technologies, regulatory expertise, and process support, we aim to help accelerate new treatments that minimize side effects and maximize effectiveness for patients."

Neoclease's platform combines generative AI and synthetic biology to develop next-generation, precision gene-editing therapies. Neoclease's lead candidate, NCX-L2, is designed to slow or halt the progression of Parkinson's disease a condition that currently has no disease-modifying treatments. More broadly, Neoclease's approach has the potential to address more than 6,000 monogenic diseases by targeting the root causes of illness rather than only managing symptoms.

As part of the grant, Neoclease will receive access to Merck's products, technologies, and contract testing services, as well as expert consultation and training through the M Lab Collaboration Center and Emprove program. M Lab Collaboration Centers offer hands-on technical solutions and process optimization, while the Emprove Program simplifies risk management and regulatory compliance through quality products, detailed documentation, and dedicated support. These resources will support Neoclease in scaling its processes, optimizing manufacturing, and navigating regulatory requirements.

The Advance Biotech Grant Program, launched in 2014, reflects Merck's ongoing commitment to supporting early-stage biotech companies developing innovative therapies for patients. To date, more than 40 companies worldwide have received grants and technical support across a wide range of therapeutic areas including cancer, neurological diseases, and cardiovascular disorders. Merck will continue this global effort with upcoming grant awards in Asia-Pacific (October) and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (November).

