Mittwoch, 18.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: A2DRQV | ISIN: SE0009778848 | Ticker-Symbol: 5M0B
Frankfurt
18.06.25 | 08:13
21,400 Euro
-0,70 % -0,150
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDICOVER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDICOVER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,20021,35015:44
21,20021,30015:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.06.2025 14:05 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medicover AB: Lukasz Krause new Chief Digital Information Officer (CDIO) Medicover

Lukasz Krause will assume the role of CDIO as of 1 July 2025 and be part of the executive management team of Medicover.

Lukasz brings a wealth of experience in IT management having successfully overseen the IT function for two-thirds of Medicover organisation as Head of IT for the Healthcare Services division over the past three years. He also brings extensive experience in managing IT in reputable international corporations prior to joining Medicover.

Lukasz succeeds Jarek Urbanczyk, who is leaving the company after nearly 6 years of service.

"We are thankful to Jarek for his contribution in strengthening our IT function. We are also confident that Lukasz, with his experience and proven track record in managing IT in the Healthcare Services division, will continue to ensure that technology remains a key enabler of Medicover's future success", says John Stubbington, CEO of Medicover.

For further information, please contact:
Hanna Bjellquist, Head of Investor Relations
+46 703 033 272
hanna.bjellquist@medicover.com

Medicover is a leading international healthcare and diagnostic services company and was founded in 1995. Medicover operates a large number of ambulatory clinics, hospitals, specialty-care facilities, laboratories and blood-drawing points and the largest markets are Poland, Germany, Romania and India. In 2024, Medicover had revenue of €2,092 million and more than 47,000 employees. For more information, go to www.medicover.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
