Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) (the "Company" or "Forum") and the Ya'thi Néné Land and Resource Office ("YNLR"), owned by the Athabasca Denesuliné First Nations of Hatchet Lake, Black Lake, and Fond du Lac, as well as the Northern Hamlet of Stony Rapids and the Northern Settlements of Uranium City, Wollaston Lake, and Camsell Portage, are pleased to announce the signing of an Exploration Agreement (the "Agreement") for the Northwest Athabasca Project (the "Project") located in the northern Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. This Agreement reflects a shared commitment to advancing mineral exploration in Nuhenéné - the traditional territory of the Athabasca First Nations within Treaty 8 and Treaty 10 - while respecting Indigenous rights, protecting the environment, and supporting the social and economic well-being of local communities.

"Our communities have a deep connection to Nuhenéné, and this agreement reflects a shared understanding of our role in its care. It's encouraging to work with a partner like Forum that recognizes our rights and honours the role of Indigenous values in shaping how exploration happens," said Mary Denechezhe, Board Chair of Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources.

Rebecca Hunter, CEO of Forum Energy Metals stated, "We are proud to begin this partnership with the First Nations, communities, and people of the Athabasca region. Our goal is to continue to explore in a respectful and sustainable manner, and continue to build and maintain our long-term relationships that foster collaboration, mutual growth, and shared opportunities for many years to come."

This partnership sets out clear processes for ongoing communication, environmental stewardship, and community involvement throughout the exploration process. It also includes commitments to training, employment, and contracting opportunities for Athabasca residents, along with financial contributions to support locally identified community priorities.

More than a formal agreement, this collaboration reflects a shift toward respectful and practical partnerships between Indigenous communities and industry in the Athabasca region. Forum and YNLR are working together to ensure exploration activities in Nuhenéné are informed by Indigenous values, guided by environmental responsibility, and designed to generate tangible benefits for local communities.

About YNLR and the Athabasca First Nations and Municipalities

YNLR is a non-profit organization owned by the Athabasca Denesuliné First Nations of Hatchet Lake First Nation, Black Lake First Nation, and Fond du Lac First Nation and the Athabasca Municipalities of Stony Rapids, Wollaston Lake, Uranium City, and Camsell Portage.

YNLR was established in June 2016 with the mandate to promote and enhance the environmental, social, economic, and cultural well-being of current and future Athabasca residents.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is focused on the discovery of high-grade unconformity-related uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. For further information: https://www.forumenergymetals.com.

