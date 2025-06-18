

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP (dpa-AFX) - Insurer Allstate Corp. (ALL) announced Wednesday estimated catastrophe losses for the month of May 2025 of $777 million or $614 million, after-tax.



Catastrophe losses in May include 11 events with approximately 70% of the losses related to three geographically widespread wind and hail events.



Total catastrophe losses for April and May were $1.37 billion or $1.08 billion, after-tax.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News