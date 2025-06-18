

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Summit Royalty Corp., Wednesday announced the acquisition of cash flowing royalties and stream from IAMGOLD Corp. (IAG) and its affiliates for $17.5 million, comprising of cash consideration of $10 million and shares of the company valued at $7.5 million.



The agreement deals with seven royalties and one stream from IAMGOLD, which is expected to make Summit a preeminent cash flowing junior royalty and streaming company focused on precious metals.



In the pre-market hours, IAG is trading at $7.50, down 0.51 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



