Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), the most comprehensive technology platform for investment management, today announced that HG Re Ltd. has selected Clearwater to enhance its investment performance measurement and risk analytics capabilities. This implementation will provide HG Re with advanced tools to support data-driven investment decisions and improve portfolio oversight.

By adopting Clearwater, HG Re is streamlining its operations and gaining more direct control over investment performance and risk management-reducing its reliance on custodial and external service providers. The solution offers real-time access to portfolio insights, such as risk assessment, performance attribution, shock analysis, and scenario modeling.

"In today's dynamic market environment, we needed sophisticated capabilities to navigate uncertainty and manage risk effectively," said Gerhard Lubbe, CFO of HG Re Ltd. "Clearwater's comprehensive platform delivers real-time insights and advanced analytics, enabling us to respond quickly to market shifts while maintaining precise control over our portfolio's risk exposure. This technology empowers us to shift from reactive to proactive risk management while ensuring our investment strategies align with our risk parameters."

"We're seeing a clear trend across our global clients seeking technology solutions that provide deeper insights into risk and performance," said Kirat Singh, President, Risk and Alternative Assets, Clearwater Analytics. "As market conditions become increasingly complex, our advanced risk and performance attribution capabilities help leading organizations like HG Re assess market impacts, conduct scenario analysis, and make data-driven decisions that optimize their portfolio performance while maintaining strong risk management practices."

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN) is transforming investment management with the industry's most comprehensive cloud-native platform for institutional investors across global public and private markets. While legacy systems create risk, inefficiency, and data fragmentation, Clearwater's single-instance, multi-tenant architecture delivers real-time data and AI-driven insights throughout the investment lifecycle. The platform eliminates information silos by integrating portfolio management, trading, investment accounting, reconciliation, regulatory reporting, performance, compliance, and risk analytics in one unified system. Serving leading insurers, asset managers, hedge funds, banks, corporations, and governments, Clearwater supports over $8.8 trillion in assets globally. Learn more at www.clearwateranalytics.com.

