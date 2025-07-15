Executives from BlackRock, EY, Manulife and PwC Join Clearwater to Strengthen Client Outcomes and Expand Platform Capabilities Across Investment Management

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), the most comprehensive technology platform for investment management, today announced the addition of three senior leaders to its global client and delivery teams. These appointments support Clearwater's continued growth and investment in helping insurers, asset owners, and asset managers modernize investment operations and achieve stronger outcomes.

Barrie Mellin joins as Head of Insurance and Asset Owners. She brings over 20 years of experience at BlackRock, including as Managing Director in the Aladdin business. Barrie will lead strategic client relationships in key market segments, ensuring Clearwater solutions align with evolving client priorities.

Dennis Lee joins as Head of Insurance Solutions. With close to 30 years in financial services-including senior roles at EY, PwC, and Deloitte-Dennis brings deep insurance expertise. He will help clients navigate increasing complexity across regulation, data, and investment operations.

Raheel Syed joins as Global Head of Professional Services. With 25 years of experience, including as a Partner at EY and senior executive roles at Manulife and RBC. Raheel will lead Clearwater's global delivery team, supporting clients through implementation, integration, and operating model transformation.

"As our clients face rising complexity across markets, portfolios, and regulation, we are investing in talent and leadership to help them succeed," said Subi Sethi, Chief Operating Officer at Clearwater Analytics. "Barrie, Dennis, and Raheel each bring exceptional domain expertise, execution strength, and client focus. Their insurance leadership enhances our ability to deliver front-to-back value across the investment lifecycle and further supports our global growth strategy."

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN) is transforming investment management with the industry's most comprehensive cloud-native platform for institutional investors across global public and private markets. While legacy systems create risk, inefficiency, and data fragmentation, Clearwater's single-instance, multi-tenant architecture delivers real-time data and AI-driven insights throughout the investment lifecycle. The platform eliminates information silos by integrating portfolio management, trading, investment accounting, reconciliation, regulatory reporting, performance, compliance, and risk analytics in one unified system. Serving leading insurers, asset managers, hedge funds, banks, corporations, and governments, Clearwater supports over $8.8 trillion in assets globally. Learn more at www.clearwateranalytics.com.

