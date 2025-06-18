

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - At least 14 civilians were reportedly killed and more than 100 others injured in Kyiv overnight into Tuesday, as Russian drone and missile strikes struck multiple Ukrainian cities in one of the heaviest nights of bombing in months.



According to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, more than 30 locations across seven districts of Kyiv were struck in what it described as 'the deadliest attack' on the Ukrainian capital in nearly a year.



'Last night's attack exemplifies the grave threat posed by the tactic of deploying missiles and large numbers of drones simultaneously into populated areas,' said Danielle Bell, Head of HRMMU.



Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine, Matthias Schmale, also strongly condemned the attacks, which extended to Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and other areas.



'The people of Ukraine should not have to take cover in shelters night after night,' he said. 'Each day, the war takes a devastating toll on civilians.'



In the southern port city of Odesa, strikes reportedly injured several civilians and damaged a kindergarten and a center for children with special needs. In Zaporizhzhia, residential buildings were hit.



It marked the fourth time this month that more than 400 munitions were fired in a single night.



Even before this latest attack, the human toll of such tactics had been rising sharply. HRMMU had already verified at least 29 civilian deaths and 126 injuries from long-range weapons in June alone.



The overall civilian casualty count in the first five months of 2025 is nearly 50 per cent higher than in the same period last year.



Meanwhile, the broader humanitarian crisis continues to deepen. The intense conflict, now in its third year since Russia's full-scale invasion, has driven more than 6.3 million Ukrainians to seek refuge across Europe.



Most of them are women, children, and older persons.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News