ECB STAR GROUP WELCOMES FIVE NEW PARTNERS AS GLOBAL EXPANSION GAINS MOMENTUM

Executive search firm grows 146% since acquisition, strengthening capabilities across technology, healthcare, law, commodities, and infrastructure

LONDON and NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ECB STAR Group, a retained executive search firm under the umbrella of Alvarez & Marsal Inc.'s LSS Strategic Partners, today announced the addition of five senior professionals to its global leadership team. The appointments reflect the firm's ongoing investment in sector expertise and its commitment to delivering thoughtful, high-impact leadership solutions to clients.

Since its acquisition and relaunch under the ECB STAR brand, the firm has grown by 146%, with additional hires pending that are expected to increase headcount to nearly 200% over the coming months. In addition, ECB STAR Group proudly welcomes five distinguished leaders to the partnership:

Graham Michener - Partner, Head of Financial Services

Jamie Page - Partner, Head of Industrial & Real Assets

Nick Carrad - Partner, Law Firms

Scott Reid - Partner, Head of Commodities

Carlos Garcia - Partner, Supply Chain, Operations, and Procurement

Each brings deep sector knowledge and years of experience advising boards, investors, and leadership teams across private equity and corporate environments.

"These are exceptional professionals who strengthen our capabilities in areas where clients are making critical leadership decisions," said Tom Wilkinson, CEO of ECB STAR Group. "We've been fortunate to attract talent that shares our values and our belief in a more connected, strategic approach to executive search. While we're proud of the firm's growth, we remain focused on doing the work that matters most: helping our clients build leadership teams for the road ahead."

Leading the firm's flagship Executive Search division is Darin DeWitt, who was recently appointed President of Executive Search.

"Our Executive Search business is seeing tremendous demand, particularly at the Board and C-Suite levels where leadership can make or break value creation," said DeWitt. "Clients are seeking partners who understand not only hiring but also how to shape leadership teams that align with their strategy. ECB STAR's growth and market traction reflect that we are meeting this need at exactly the right time."

In response to evolving client needs, ECB STAR now operates across four business lines: Executive Search, Milestone (project-based advisory), On-Demand (RPO), and Pre-Deal services.

With new talent in place and expanding sector coverage across technology, healthcare, infrastructure, law, and financial services, ECB STAR Group is poised to support clients through their most important leadership decisions.

About ECB Star Group:

ECB STAR Group is a premier executive search and talent advisory firm dedicated to delivering bespoke leadership solutions. With a global presence, ECB Star Group specializes in executive, C-suite, and board placements across sectors including private equity, law firms, and corporate leadership. Leveraging a data-driven approach and deep industry expertise, the firm partners with clients to build high-performing teams that drive innovation, growth, and long-term success. ECB Star Group is an LSS Strategic Partners company.

About LSS Strategic Partners:

LSS Strategic Partners drives innovation in legal services and talent management, empowering organizations with cutting-edge solutions, operational efficiency, and strategic insights. They launched SHP Legal Services to offer strategic guidance and integrated solutions for law firms, enhancing technology and streamlining operations. Additionally, they introduced NomosFIT, a flexible interim talent platform that delivers tailored, scalable, and cost-effective legal resources, and ECB STAR Group, a retained executive search firm offering bespoke leadership solutions. LSS Strategic Partners is an Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) Inc. company.

For more information contact: Pro-STAR@prosek.com or visit www.ECBStar.com

