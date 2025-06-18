

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Union has announced that it will gradually and effectively stop the import of Russian gas and oil by the end of 2027, under a legislative proposal put forward by the European Commission.



This will end the EU's exposure to market and economic security risks due to dependency on Russian fossil fuels, and ultimately boost the Union's energy independence and competitiveness.



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, 'Russia has repeatedly attempted to blackmail us by weaponizing its energy supplies. We have taken clear steps to turn off the tap and end the era of Russian fossil fuels in Europe for good.'



Tuesday's legislative proposal follows the REPowerEU Roadmap, which the Commission adopted last month. It sets out an EU-wide plan to phase-out Russian gas imports in a gradual and well-coordinated manner, in a spirit of solidarity, while pursuing the clean transition. The proposal has been designed to preserve the security of the EU's energy supply, while limiting any impact on prices and markets, the Commission says.



The remaining Russian gas volumes can be phased out without significant economic impact or risks to security of supply, as sufficient alternative suppliers are available in the global gas market, and sufficient import infrastructure is available in the EU, in addition to a well interconnected Union gas market.



The proposed Regulation provides a step-wise phase-out of pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas originating in or exported directly or indirectly from Russia. It also presents measures to facilitate the complete stop of Russian oil imports by the end of 2027.



Member States will be required to present diversification plans with precise measures and milestones for the gradual elimination of Russian gas and oil imports.



Under the envisaged gradual import ban, Russian gas imports under new contracts will be prohibited as of 2026 January 1. Imports under existing short-term contracts will be stopped by 2026 June 17. Imports will be allowed for pipeline gas delivered to land-locked countries and linked to long-term contracts until the end of 2027. Imports under long-term contracts will be stopped by the end of 2027.



Long-term contracts for LNG terminal services for customers from Russia or controlled by Russian undertakings will also be prohibited under the legislative proposal.



The Commission said it will support the Member States throughout the entire process. It will monitor closely, together with EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER), the progress and impacts of the phase-out of Russian gas and oil imports. The Commission promised to take necessary emergency measures in case the security of supply of any Member States is threatened.



