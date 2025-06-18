

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's EU measure of inflation accelerated slightly in May to the highest level in more than a year, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, climbed 2.7 percent year-on-year in May, after a 2.6 percent rise in April. Moreover, a similar rate was last seen in March 2024.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages registered a faster growth of 4.2 percent annually in May versus a 3.9 percent gain a month ago. Transport charges were 5.6 percent more expensive, while clothing and footwear prices dropped 0.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, the HICP moved up 1.7 percent in May.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News