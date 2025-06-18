

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, Canada Stock Index might open positive. TSX had lost 27.22 points or 0.10 percent on Tuesday to close at 26,541.39.



Iran's leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded that any U.S. military intervention would result in irreparable damage, in response to U.S. President Trump's comment that Iran's leadership is an easy target. Political observers were suggesting that the U.S. might consider joining Israel in striking Iranian nuclear sites.



Gold stocks are trending up, while Silver stocks are slightly down. Crude Oil and Natural Gas stocks are trading positive.



The U.S. unemployment claims were up 245K, within the consensus range, while it was up 248K in the prior week. The U.S. Futures Index were trending positive in the pre-market. Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are broadly in the negative territory.



In the Asian trading session, oil prices eased, while gold was marginally lower. The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.57 percent.



European shares are trading mostly in negative zone. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining 38.95 points or 0.51 percent. The German DAX is falling 141.95 points or 0.61 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 3. 85 points or 0.04 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is sliding 66.06 points or 0.55 percent.



In the U.S. economic front, the Federal Open Market Committee or FOMC announcement, will be at 2.00 pm ET. The consensus is 0 bp, while in the prior change was 0 bp. The Fed Chair Press Conference will be held at 2.30 pm ET.



Atlanta Fed Business Inflation Expectations for June will be released at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the expectations were up 2.5 percent.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the Crude Oil Inventories were down 3.6 million barrels and the Gasoline inventories were up 1.5 million barrels. EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be revealed at 12.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was 109 bcf.



The Treasury International Capital for April will be published at 4.00 pm ET. Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally higher at 3,388.81.



Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index tumbled 1.12 percent to 23,710.69. Japanese markets rose sharply to hit a four-month high. The Nikkei average jumped 0.90 percent to 38,885.15 while the broader Topix index settled 0.77 percent higher at 2,808.35.



Australian markets ended slightly lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.12 percent to 8,531.20. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 0.15 percent at 8,757.90.



