Tandem Global Announces New Board Members and Welcomes New Chairperson, Ecolab's Emilio Tenuta

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / Tandem Global, a leading NGO working at the intersection of business, climate, water and nature, is pleased to announce the election of a new Chairperson, Emilio Tenuta, Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer of Ecolab, and the appointment of several new members to its Board of Directors.

Tenuta, who succeeds Connie Hergert, Vice President of Ontario Power Generation as Chair of Tandem Global, brings a wealth of experience in sustainability and corporate responsibility focused on environmental stewardship and helping customers operate more sustainably. He shares a deep commitment to advancing Tandem Global's work with businesses to support long-term positive impacts on our shared environment. Tenuta served on the board of the World Environment Center (WEC) since 2019 and played a pivotal role in combining WEC and Wildlife Habitat Council to form Tandem Global earlier this year. In his role as Chair, he will help guide the strategic direction of the organization during a time of exciting growth and opportunity.

"We are thrilled to welcome Emilio as our new Board Chair," said Margaret O'Gorman, CEO of Tandem Global. "He brings exceptional leadership and a clear vision for the future of Tandem Global as we are positioned to expand our network and share our proven strategies and expertise in supporting corporate actions for nature. We are also excited to welcome our new board members whose diverse perspectives and expertise will strengthen our ability to deliver on our mission."

Joining the board are:

Heather Brown, Vice President, Environment, Health and Safety, Ontario Power Generation

Peter J Dulik, Global Head of Occupational Safety and EHS Management Systems, BASF

Lynn Anne Sanguedolce, Senior Principal and Manager of Water, Waste, Land & Biodiversity, ExxonMobil

Claire Schachter, Of Counsel, Beveridge and Diamond

Steven Tomaszewski, Global Director, Environmental Operations, General Motors

"I'm honored to step into the role of Board Chair at Tandem Global during such a pivotal time," said Tenuta. "The urgency and relevance of our mission have never been clearer. I'm inspired by the dedication of our board and leadership team, and I look forward to harnessing our collective strengths to drive bold, lasting impact around the world."

For a full list of Board Members, visit Our People page.

About Tandem Global

Tandem Global (formerly Wildlife Habitat Council and World Environment Center), provides the know-how and the network to move business and the environment forward, together. Across sectors and at all levels of its 100+ member organizations, Tandem Global works to facilitate long-term and lasting impact on all aspects of our natural world. Tandem Global connects leading thinking with practical solutions that positively impact climate, nature, and water. From field operations to boardrooms and beyond, corporate leaders turn to Tandem Global for impact strategies and resilient solutions that can support a better future. Tandem Global is headquartered in Washington, D.C., USA, with locations across the U.S., in Latin America and Munich, Germany. For more information visit tandemglobal.org.

