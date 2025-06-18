

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department on Wednesday announced the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.



The Treasury revealed plans to sell $69 billion worth of two-year notes, $70 billion worth of five-year notes and $44 billion worth of seven-year notes.



The results of the two-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday, the results of the five-year note auction will be announced next Wednesday and the results of the seven-year note auction will be announced next Thursday.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $69 billion worth of two-year notes, $70 billion worth of five-year notes and $44 billion worth of seven-year notes.



While the two-year note auction attracted below average demand, the five-year note attracted average demand and the seven-year note auction drew above average demand.



On Monday, the Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $13 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, revealing the sale attracted above average demand.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News