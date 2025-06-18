10 PGA of America Golf Professionals and LPGA Professionals Compete as Corebridge Financial Team in 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship

FRISCO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / The 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, hosted at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco, will feature the Corebridge Financial Team, consisting of 10 PGA of America Golf Professionals and LPGA Professionals.

Corebridge Financial has partnered with the PGA of America to sponsor the PGA of America Member teams in the Association's three Major Championships: PGA Championship, Senior PGA Championship and KPMG Women's PGA Championship. The three groups are recognized collectively as the Corebridge Financial Team.

Competing in the most prestigious Major in women's golf, Corebridge Financial Team members earned a spot in the field by way of the 2024 LPGA Professionals National Championship at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course last July in Palm Harbor, Fla., and the 2025 PGA Women's Stroke Play Championship at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Fla., in February. Headlining the Corebridge Financial Team at Fields Ranch East are the winners of the two championships.

Katelynn Sepmoree, PGA First Assistant Professional at Willow Brook Country Club, in Tyler, Texas, claimed a one-stroke victory at the PGA Women's Stroke Play Championship. LPGA Professional Allie White, Director of Golf at Lancaster Golf Club in Lancaster, Ohio, successfully defended her title at the 2024 LPGA Professionals National Championship with a three-stroke victory.

"The 10 PGA of America and LPGA Professionals competing in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship this week are making an impact in this game, both on and off the golf course," said PGA of America President and Master Professional Don Rea Jr., Owner/Operator of Augusta Ranch Golf Club (Arizona). "They dedicate their careers to helping others love this game, all while competing at the highest levels. We are proud to have them represent our Associations this week at PGA Frisco."

Heather Angell, PGA Director of Instruction at The Golf Club at Fiddler's Creek in Naples, Fla., played on the LPGA Tour from 2003-19 before dedicating her career to instruction. She will make her second KPMG Women's PGA Championship appearance (2018) following a fifth place finish at the LPGA Professionals Championship. A member of the South Florida PGA Section, Angell has won several Section awards, including the PGA Professional Development Award ('24), Southwest Chapter Teacher of the Year ('24, '21), the Women's Player of the Year ('22) and more.

Sandra Changkija, PGA/LPGA Assistant Professional at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, Fla., will compete in her ninth KPMG Women's PGA Championship this week. Before becoming a PGA of America and LPGA Professional, she played on the LPGA Tour from 2012-19. Qualifying via a T-5 finish in the LPGA Professionals Championship, she also fared well at the PGA Women's Stroke Play, finishing runner-up at a Championship she won in three of the last four years ('21, '22, '23). The 2024 North Florida PGA Women' s Player of the year, Changkija made her Women's PGA Cup debut last October, helping the U.S. team to a 12-shot victory over international PGA teams from Canada, Australia, Great Britain & Ireland, Sweden and South Africa.

Joanna Coe, PGA Director of Instruction at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pa., will compete in her sixth KPMG Women's PGA Championship a year after the birth of her first child. Originally slated to play in the 2024 Championship at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Wash., Coe postponed her exemption to compete at Fields Ranch East. Coe won the 2024 Women's Philadelphia PGA Professional Championship just 12 weeks after giving birth. This June, she won the Monday qualifier to get into the 2025 ShopRite LPGA Classic, a feat she also accomplished 15 years ago as a 20-year-old amateur. Coe was named to Golf Digest's 2025-26 Best Young Teachers in America List.

Dr. Alison Curdt, PGA and LPGA Master Professional, the Director of Instruction at Wood Ranch Golf Club in Simi Valley, Calif., is playing in her eighth KPMG Women's PGA Championship. Curdt is the first woman President of the Southern California PGA Section, a position she currently holds, and one of only two women to achieve dual master professional status with both the PGA and LPGA. Curdt holds a doctorate in clinical psychology with a focus on sport psychology, as well as a master's in marriage and family therapy. In addition to serving as PGA Director of Instruction, she was named to Golf Digest's Top 50 teachers in America list and is a licensed sport psychotherapist with a private practice, Curdt Performance Therapy.

Nicole Felce, LPGA Professional, is the Assistant Golf Professional at Countryside Country Club in Clearwater, Fla. Following a runner-up finish at the LPGA Professionals Championship, she will make her KPMG Women's PGA Championship debut at Fields Ranch East. In May, she completed all levels of the LPGA Teaching Education Program to become an LPGA Class A Member. She began competing in junior golf tournaments at the age of six and set a scoring record at the 2016 FCG Callaway Jr. World Championship with a three-round 12-under 204 in the Girls 11-12 division.

Ashley Grier, PGA Assistant Golf Professional at The Legacy Golf & Tennis Club in Port St. Lucie, Fla., will make her fifth KPMG Women's PGA Championship appearance after claiming the final spot in a sudden-death playoff in the LPGA Professionals Championship. Grier competed in the 2007 U.S. Women's Open, and in 2022 she became the first woman to win the Middle Atlantic PGA Section's open PGA Player of the Year. Now a member of the South Florida Section, she competed in her seventh PGA Professional Championship in April at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Allie Knight, PGA/LPGA Professional Teaching Professional at Fairways and Greens Golf Center in Knoxville, Tenn., is appearing in her fifth-consecutive KPMG Women's PGA Championship (2021-24). A member of the Tennessee PGA Section, Knight finished T-2 at the LPGA Professionals Championship and also had a runner-up finish in the 2024 Tennessee Women's State Open. Knight made 16 cuts on the Epson Tour.

Katelyn Sepmoree, PGA, will represent the Northern Texas PGA Section, the host Section of the Championship, in her KPMG Women's PGA Championship debut and compete two hours north of her home in Tyler, Texas. Sepmoree will compete in her first Major Championship following her victory at the 2025 Women's PGA Stroke Play Championship. The Texas native and University of Texas alumni will hit the opening tee shot of the championship in front of family, friends and supporters. Sepmoree, in addition to her role at Willow Brook CC, dedicates her time as a PGA Jr. League Coach, and while playing on the Epson Tour (2014-19) provided free clinics at several Air Force bases across the country.

Natalie Vivaldi, PGA Director of Instruction at Emerald Isle Golf Course in Oceanside, Calif., will also make her Major Championship debut at Fields Ranch East via the LPGA Professionals Championship. Vivaldi joins Curdt as representatives of the Southern California PGA. She won back-to-back SCPGA Women's Player of the Year honors (2023-24).

Allie White, LPGA Professional, will appear in her second-consecutive KPMG Women's PGA Championship. Not a stranger to Major Championships, White competed in two U.S. Women's Opens ('21, '09). She also made the cut in the 2024 Dana Open, one of the longest-running events on the LPGA Tour's schedule, and has played in over 100 Epson Tour, LPGA and Ladies European Tour events combined.

For more information on the Corebridge Financial Team competing at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, click here .

