Bureau Veritas, a global leader in Testing, Inspection, and Certification services (TIC) is accelerating the execution of its LEAP 28 strategy to reach its vision of being the preferred partner for its customers' excellence and sustainability. Taking LEAP 28 to the next level, Bureau Veritas is evolving the structure of its executive committee to drive greater organizational alignment, strengthening its geographical platform with scalable Product Line structures, and optimizing its operations to enhance agility and effectiveness.

Hinda Gharbi, CEO Bureau Veritas

Since the strategy launch in March 2024, LEAP 28 strategy execution has progressed steadily in all three pillars Portfolio, Performance People and is now reaching an important stage requiring an evolution of the operating model. The new structure will empower the regions with scalable Product Lines, enabling global offers development, unlocking greater cross-selling opportunities, and driving growth and profitability.

The current six operating geographical Regions will be reorganized into four greater Regions: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Caspian Africa. The Product lines will be managed under three executive committee members who will lead: Industrials and Commodities, Urbanization and Assurance, and Consumer Products Services. These groupings at the executive committee level are aligned with customer workflows and market needs.

Considering the company ambition to scale performance programs across all the Regions and Product lines, a Chief Performance Officer and Executive Committee member role will be dedicated to lead the LEAP I 28 performance pillar and the overall optimization of key performance functions of operational excellence performance, and sales marketing. This role will drive the design, governance, and overall implementation and monitoring of these programs in coordination with other stakeholders across the organization.

All other Business and Support Functions will remain under their current leaders.

Hinda Gharbi, Chief Executive Officer of Bureau Veritas comments: "By directly connecting Product Lines to a simplified regional structure, we are strengthening our regional expertise and building deeper relations with our customers. This organization will also allow us to create more agility as we accelerate the execution of our LEAP 28 strategy.

This new organization will leverage scale, benefit from a well-defined structure, thus speeding up decision making, performance impact, and innovation. I fully trust our Bureau Veritas Executive team to mobilize the entire organization to achieve our vision and deliver on our ambition."

The transition period will extend from July 1st to the end of August 2025.

Effective September 1st 2025, the Group Executive Committee will be structured and composed as follows:

Regions:

Europe: Executive Vice-President Vincent Bourdil

Middle East Caspian Africa: Executive Vice-President Khurram Majeed

Asia Pacific: Executive Vice-President Surachet Tanwongsval

Americas: Executive Vice-President to be appointed before year end

Product Lines:

Industrials and Commodities: Executive Vice-President Matthieu Gondallier De Tugny

Urbanization and Assurance: Executive Vice-President Marc Roussel

Consumer Products Services: Executive Vice-President Catherine Chen

Business Functions:

Corporate development sustainability: Executive Vice-President Juliano Cardoso

Chief Performance Officer: Executive Vice-President Laurent Louail

Chief Digital Innovation Officer: Executive Vice-President DxT (Digital Technology) Philipp Karmires

Support Functions:

Chief Financial Officer: Executive Vice-President François Chabas

Chief People Officer: Executive Vice-President Maria Lorente Fraguas

Legal affairs Internal Audit: Executive Vice-President Beatrice Place-Faget

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in inspection, certification, and laboratory testing services with a powerful purpose: to shape a world of trust by ensuring responsible progress. With a vision to be the preferred partner for customers' excellence and sustainability, the company innovates to help them navigate change.

Created in 1828, Bureau Veritas' 84,000 employees deliver services in 140 countries. The company's technical experts support customers to address challenges in quality, health and safety, environmental protection, and sustainability.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, SBF 120 indices and is part of the CAC SBT 1.5° index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit http://www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Biographies:

Vincent Bourdil, appointed Executive Vice-President, Europe, joined Bureau Veritas in 2016 and has held multiple leadership roles across the company. His most recent roles were Executive Vice-President, Global Business Lines Performance before becoming Executive Vice-President, Commodities, Industry Facilities, Southwest Europe.

Khurram Majeed remains Executive Vice-President, Middle East, Caspian Africa. He is a seasoned industry leader with over 23 years of senior management experience across energy, oil gas, and other sectors. Khurram joined Bureau Veritas in 2024 as Executive Vice-President, Middle East, Caspian Africa.

Surachet Tanwongswal remains Executive Vice-President Asia Pacific. He joined Bureau Veritas in 2024 as Executive Vice-President for Commodities, Industry Facilities in Asia Pacific. Prior to this, Surachet held leadership roles at Ecolab and other global B2B companies.

Matthieu Gondallier de Tugny, appointed Executive Vice-President Industrials and Commodities, joined Bureau Veritas in 1994 and has held various technical, operational, and leadership roles in Marine Offshore. His most recent role was Executive Vice-President, Marine Offshore.

Marc Roussel, appointed Executive Vice-President Urbanization and Assurance, joined Bureau Veritas in 2015 and has held multiple leadership roles across the company. His most recent role was Executive Vice-president, Commodities, Industry Facilities, France.

Catherine Chen remainsExecutive Vice-President Consumer Products Services. She joined Bureau Veritas in 2005 and has held various sales, marketing, and operational leadership roles in Consumer Product Services. Catherine will continue to connect Consumer Products Technology Product Lines, as Executive Vice-President, Consumer Products Services.

Laurent Louail, appointed Executive Vice-President Chief Performance Officer, joined Bureau Veritas in 1995 and has held multiple leadership roles across the company. His most recent roles were Executive Vice-President, Commodities, Industry Facilities in Southwest Europe, before becoming Executive Vice-President, Global Business Lines Performance.

Juliano Cardoso remains Executive Vice-President Corporate Development Sustainability. He joined Bureau Veritas in 1999 and has held leadership roles across the company. Juliano will continue to lead our corporate development and sustainability efforts in his current role as Executive Vice-President, Corporate Development Sustainability.

Philipp Karmires remains Executive Vice-President Chief Digital Innovation Officer. He is a senior executive with over 20 years of experience in digital transformation, enterprise software and product innovation. Philipp joined Bureau Veritas in 2024 and will continue to lead the DxT (Digital Technology) function as Executive Vice-President, Chief Digital Innovation Officer.

François Chabas remains Executive Vice-President Chief Financial Officer. He joined Bureau Veritas in 2003, holding finance roles with increasing responsibility before becoming Chief Financial Officer in 2014. François will continue to lead the finance function as Executive Vice-President, Finance.

Maria Lorente Fraguas remainsExecutive Vice-President Chief People Officer. She joined Bureau Veritas in 2024 after holding senior operational and human resources roles in international companies across multiple countries. Maria will continue to lead the people function as Executive Vice-President, Chief People Officer.

Béatrice Place-Faget remainsExecutive Vice-President Legal Internal Audit. She joined Bureau Veritas in 2020 after serving as general counsel for other companies in France. Béatrice will continue to lead the legal and compliance function as Executive Vice-President, Legal affairs Internal Audit.

