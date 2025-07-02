Mérieux NutriSciences Completes Acquisition of Bureau Veritas' Food Testing Activities in Ecuador

CHICAGO, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mérieux NutriSciences, a global leader in food safety, quality, and sustainability, today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Bureau Veritas' food testing activities in Ecuador.

Following closings in North America, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Chile, this latest milestone in the previously announced global transaction marks Mérieux NutriSciences' entry into the Ecuadorian market, leveraging over 20 years of leadership in food safety, agri-business, and aquaculture in the country. It also strengthens the company's presence and capabilities across Latin America, particularly in microbiological and nutritional analysis, residue and pesticide testing, instrumental and heavy metal analysis, and molecular biology.

In Ecuador, Mérieux NutriSciences welcomes more than 80 new employees and integrates a 750 m² laboratory into its global network of more than 140 ISO 17025-accredited laboratories.

"We are excited to begin this new chapter in Ecuador, which expands our regional footprint and capabilities to better serve the food industry in Latin America," said Eugenio Luporini, Executive Vice President - LATAM. "Ecuador is a key country due to its export-oriented economy, and we are very proud to add this team to our organization. Together with them, we look forward to delivering high-value, science-based solutions to our customers in Ecuador."

"The priority during this transition is to ensure continuity and provide our customers with enhanced value. The team they already know will continue working with the same dedication and proximity, now backed by Mérieux NutriSciences' global capabilities. This change will enable us to offer even more innovative and comprehensive solutions to support the competitiveness of the Ecuadorian food sector," emphasized Iván Huby, General Manager - Mérieux NutriSciences Ecuador, Peru & Colombia.

This transaction is part of a broader agreement with Bureau Veritas covering its global food laboratory testing activities, including microbiological and chemical analysis and molecular testing. The final stages of the worldwide acquisition are underway, with additional announcements to follow upon completion.

About Mérieux NutriSciences:

At Mérieux NutriSciences, we leverage over 50 years of scientific and entrepreneurial expertise to answer food industry needs. Today's global challenges transform the way food is produced, marketed and consumed, which is why we know our clients need more than reliable analytical results; they need practical, science-based solutions that will contribute to make food systems safer, healthier and more sustainable - including testing, auditing, consultancy, research, environmental footprinting, training, and data & digital tools. Present worldwide, we are more than 140 accredited laboratories and a team of over 10,000 talented employees. We strongly believe that together, we can create solutions to offer our planet: BETTER FOOD. BETTER HEALTH. BETTER WORLD. www.merieuxnutrisciences.com

