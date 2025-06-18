Regulatory News:

MotorK PLC (AMS: MTRK) ("MotorK", the "Group" or the "Company"), a leading SaaS provider to the automotive retail industry in the EMEA region, today announced key changes to its leadership structure designed to strengthen the Company's strategic positioning and accelerate growth in the EMEA market.

Marco Marlia, Co-Founder and CEO, will transition to the role of President, where he will focus on business development, industry relations, strategic partnerships, and key enterprise initiatives. This move will allow Marlia to leverage his industry expertise and relationships to drive high-value strategic deals that align with the Group's growth strategy. In addition to his new role, Mr. Marlia will continue to serve as a board member, ensuring continuity and providing strategic guidance as the Company advances its long-term vision.

Amir Rosentuler, currently serving as Executive Chairman, will, in the short-term, assume the additional responsibilities of interim Chief Executive Officer, working closely with the executive team to implement the Company's strategy with a heightened focus on profitability and operational excellence.

Marco Marlia, President, said: "As we enter this next phase of growth, I'm excited to concentrate my efforts on building strategic relationships and initiatives that will create significant value for our customers and shareholders. This organisational evolution allows me to play directly to my strengths while ensuring MotorK continues to innovate and expand in a rapidly changing market."

Amir Rosentuler, Executive Chairman and interim CEO, commented: "MotorK has built an impressive foundation in the automotive retail digital solutions space. I look forward to working more closely with our talented team to drive sustainable growth and profitability. Marco's continued leadership as President will be invaluable as we pursue these objectives together."

The leadership changes are effective immediately and reflect MotorK's commitment to aligning its organizational structure with its strategic priorities. The Group remains focused on expanding its enterprise business segment while maintaining its industry-leading position in digital automotive retail solutions.

Important information

This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014).

ABOUT MOTORK PLC

MotorK (AMS: MTRK) is a leading software as a service ("SaaS") provider for the automotive retail industry in the EMEA region, with approximately 385 employees and eleven offices in eight countries (Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Belgium, the UK, and Israel). MotorK empowers car manufacturers and dealers to improve their customer experience through a broad suite of fully integrated digital products and services. MotorK provides its customers with an innovative combination of digital solutions, SaaS cloud products and the largest R&D department in the automotive digital sales and marketing industry in Europe. MotorK is a company registered in England and Wales. Registered office: 5th Floor One New Change, London, England, EC4M 9AF Company Registration: 9259000. For more information: www.motork.io or investors.motork.io.

